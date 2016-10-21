Bam Adebayo: Freshmen try to win everything

West Jessamine defeated Boyle County 2-0 in the 12th Region girls' soccer finals at Southwestern on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2026. Boyle County Coach Brian Deem did not want his team to shake hands after the game. Deem is the first man seen yelling in the video. West Jessamine Coach Kevin Wright is the second man seen yelling in the video.
At SEC basketball media day in Nashville, new Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew talks about why he took the job. Vandy players Luke Kornet and Matthew Fisher-Davis talk about the transition from Kevin Stallings to Drew.