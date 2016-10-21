Bam Adebayo: Freshmen try to win everything

Kentucky freshman Bam Adebayo talks to media after Friday's Blue-White Game. Yes, he said, the score did matter.
jclay@herald-leader.com

Sports

A new day for Vanderbilt basketball

At SEC basketball media day in Nashville, new Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew talks about why he took the job. Vandy players Luke Kornet and Matthew Fisher-Davis talk about the transition from Kevin Stallings to Drew.

Sports Videos