North Dakota beats Western Illinois 21-13

Easton Stick threw for 160 yards and a score as North Dakota beat Western Illinois 21-13 on Saturday night.
King Frazier ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries for the Bison (6-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley). Darrius Shepherd had 74 yards receiving.
Frazier ran for two scores in the first half and Stick threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Jeff Illies with 45 seconds to go before the break to put the Bison up 21-6 at halftime.
The Leathernecks (5-2, 2-2) lost a scoring opportunity midway through the fourth quarter to a Sean McGuire fumble on the goal line that was recovered by North Dakota's Pierre Gee-Tucker. McGuire was intercepted by Jalen Allison two plays into Western Illinois' next drive and again by Tre Dempsey on the Leathernecks' final possession to seal the Bison victory.
McGuire threw for 183 yards.
