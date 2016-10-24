In soccer-crazed Brazil, game central to mayoral runoff

2:53 Heroes Day flag presentation at Keeneland Pause

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

2:15 Bengals rave about A.J. Green's Hail Mary catch

2:02 Stay the course: UK's McWilson talks about team's growth

2:44 Tears of joy: Benny Snell all smiles after UK victory

2:22 Eddie Gran talks trick plays and Stephen Johnson

9:16 Stoops ready for next step after thrilling win over Mississippi State

0:37 Watch Austin MacGinnis' game-winning field goal

1:24 UK's MacGinnis on game-winner: Thank God the ball went in

0:58 Saturday's Keeneland day in review