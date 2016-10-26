Bauer beaten by Cubs instead of bloodied by drone

2:46 Watch Calvin Borel ride Makin' Sense to Keeneland feature win Pause

3:05 John Calipari's thoughts on Blue-White Game

2:02 Stay the course: UK's McWilson talks about team's growth

0:51 De'Aaron Fox looking forward to playing with Isaiah Briscoe

1:10 Eddie Gran compares Benny Snell to Rudi Johnson

2:00 Mark Stoops: Missouri will be a challenge

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

1:32 Peek inside historic theater closed for 3 decades

1:03 Andy Barr praises new Obama anti-poverty program