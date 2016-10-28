Sports

October 28, 2016 5:27 AM

Arsenal loses Lucas Perez for up to 8 weeks

The Associated Press
LONDON

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says forward Lucas Perez is out for up to eight weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Perez was hurt in the 2-0 win over Reading in the League Cup on Tuesday.

The Spanish forward has been on the fringes of the team since joining from Deportivo La Coruna in August for a reported fee of 17 million pounds (then $22.3 million).

Wenger says Perez is out for between six-to-eight weeks, adding "he worked very hard to get there and now he's close (to getting in the team), he's absolutely gutted."

Arsenal visits Sunderland on Saturday.

