Amy Yang eagles par 4, stretches LPGA lead to 3 in Malaysia

Amy Yang of South Korea follows her shot on the third hole during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Amy Yang of South Korea plays out of a bunker on the 11th hole during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Michelle Wie of the United States follows her shot on the third hole during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club (TPC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Michelle Wie of the United States putts on the sixth green during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club (TPC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Michelle Wie of the United States lines up her putt on the sixth green during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Jenny Shin of South Korea follows her shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Anna Nordqvist of Sweden putts on the seventh green during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Azahara Munoz of Spain follows her shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Michelle Wie, center right, of the United States walks in the rain during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club (TPC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Round two has been suspended due to weather conditions.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Jenny Shin of South Korea plays on the 11th hole during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Candie Kung of Taiwan prepares to tee off on the 14th hole during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Lydia Ko of New Zealand acknowledges the crowd after putting on the eleventh green during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club (TPC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Shanshan Feng of China follows her shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Danielle Kang, right, of the United States and Shanshan Feng of China approach the 11th green during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Danielle Kang of the United States follows her shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
Jenny Shin of South Korea checks her line on the 11th green during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
So Yeon Ryu of South Korea follows her shot on the eleventh hole during the second round of the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club (TPC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Joshua Paul
AP Photo
