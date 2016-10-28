Sports

Amy Yang eagles par 4, stretches LPGA lead to 3 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Amy Yang holed a pitching wedge for eagle on the par-4 11th hole and stretched her lead to three strokes Friday in the hot, humid and stormy Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia.

The 27-year-old South Korean player shot a 2-under 69 to reach 10-under 132 at TPC Kuala Lumpur. Her 125-yard shot on 11 hit on the front of the green, hopped and rolled in.

Anna Nordqvist, Mi Jung Hur and Candie Kung were tied for second after the round that was delayed 1 hour, 43 minutes because of lightning — accompanied by heavy rain — with the last group in the 16th fairway.

A day after opening with a 63 to miss her own course record by a stroke, Yang parred the first 10 holes before the eagle. She made her first bogey of the week three holes later, hitting into the water on the par-4 14th. She returned from the delay — and lunch — to hole a 20-footer for birdie on the par-5 16th.

Michelle Wie followed her opening 66 with a 70 to drop four strokes behind.

