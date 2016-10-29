McDavid, Talbot help Oilers beat Canucks for 5th straight

Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway in the second period and Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his 13th career shutout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to their fifth straight win, 2-0 over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.
Milan Lucic added an empty-netter to help Western Conference-leading Edmonton, off to its best start since 1985, improve to 7-1-0.
Talbot, who has started all eight games this season, recorded his second shutout in three games.
Ryan Miller had 25 saves for Vancouver and fell to 12-1-1 in his career against the Oilers. The Canucks, 0-3-1 since starting the season with four wins, haven't scored since the third period against Anaheim on Sunday.
A quiet first period erupted midway when Erik Gudbranson took exception to Zack Kassian's check and traded blows with the ex-Canuck. Soon after boos rained down for local product Lucic when the hulking Oilers forward took a roughing penalty, but the Canucks squandered the power-play opportunity.
There was more end-to-end action in the second with Jannik Hansen getting a point-blank shot from the slot that Talbot turned aside. The Oilers goalie also made a spectacular glove save on Markus Granlund midway that had the large contingent of Oilers fans cheering.
McDavid got the Oilers on the scoreboard when he took a backhand pass from Lucic and wheeled past the Canucks' defense to slip the puck through Miller's legs with 8:29 left in the second. It was his fifth of the season and extended his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists).
Talbot was equally impressive early in the third as he swatted away Henrik Sedin's slap shot. At the other end, Miller faced down McDavid on another breakaway, but this time made a fast glove save to keep his team in the game.
Lucic added the empty-net goal with 1:20 left to put the game out of reach.
NOTES: Oilers F Anton Lander played in his 200th NHL game. ... Edmonton has not trailed in a game since tying the score at 6:21 of the second period against St. Louis on Oct. 20, stretching its streak of being ahead or tied to 213:39. ... Pitlick made it a 1-1 game, which comes to 153:39 without trailing. Vancouver is tied for last in the NHL with 14 goals, but are averaging a league-worst 1.75 in their eight games. Washington and Buffalo have also scored just 14, but each has played only six games.
UP NEXT
Oilers: Host Ottawa on Sunday night before heading out on a five-game trip.
Canucks: Host Washington on Saturday night before heading out on a six-game, nine-day trip.
