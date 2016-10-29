Bethune-Cookman beats Delaware St. after Clinton appearance

Larry Brihm Jr. threw two touchdown passes and Bethune-Cookman rolled to a 41-10 victory over Delaware State on Saturday night.
Cameron Rigby added 106 yards rushing and a score for the Wildcats (2-5, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brihm was 14 of 24 for 167 yards, and connected with Frank Brown and Brandon Brooks as Bethune-Cookman scored on four consecutive possessions in the second half.
The Wildcats had 493 yards of offense and forced three Delaware State turnovers.
Gil Rivera threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Aris Scott midway through the fourth quarter for Delaware State (0-8, 0-4).
Hillary Clinton, on a day trip to Florida, stopped by a tailgate party at the historically black college. The former secretary of state urged the crowd to vote before heading over to the field to pose for photos with the team and listen to the Marching Wildcats play the Star-Spangled Banner.
