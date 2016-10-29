Fitzgerald has 7 TDs, Mississippi State beats Samford 56-41

Nick Fitzgerald tied a Mississippi State record with seven total touchdowns and led the Bulldogs to a 56-41 win over Samford on Saturday.
The win snapped Mississippi State's three-game losing streak and the Bulldogs (3-5) had 669 yards of total offense.
Fitzgerald was 20 of 35 for 417 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 117 yards and two more touchdowns.
Donald Gray caught three of Fitzgerald's touchdown passes and totaled a career-high 207 yards receiving. Fred Ross had nine catches for 107 yards and one touchdown for Mississippi State.
Devlin Hodges set career highs with 42 completions, 69 attempts and 468 yards passing for Samford (6-2). He had four TD passes and three interceptions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Samford: The visiting Bulldogs got another huge game from Hodges. The sophomore went over 400 yards for the third time in four games and increased his season passing totals to 2913 yards and 28 TDs.
Mississippi State: The defense was down four starters and continued its downward spiral this season, surrendering a season-high 627 yards against Division 1-AA Samford.
UP NEXT
Samford: The Bulldogs return to Southern Conference play next Saturday and travel to conference leader The Citadel.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs wrap up a brief two-game homestand and host Texas A&M next Saturday.
