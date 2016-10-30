Sports

October 30, 2016 3:38 AM

Owens, Crosby help New Mexico beat Hawaii 28-21

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Tyrone Owens ran for 102 yards and a score, Lee Crosby returned a fumble for a touchdown and New Mexico beat Hawaii 28-21 on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Daniel Henry forced a fumble by Diocemy Saint Juste which Crosby scooped up and returned 46 yards to cap the scoring with 8:53 to play.

Richard McQuarley scored on a 1-yard run and Teriyon Gipson had an 11-yard rushing touchdown and New Mexico (5-3, 3-1 Mountain West) led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Hawaii (4-5, 3-2) answered with touchdown runs by Dru Brown and Ikaika Woolsley to make it 14-all at halftime.

Owens ripped off a 72-yard scoring run to put the Lobos back in front with 1 second left in the third. A facemask penalty on the ensuing kickoff gave Hawaii possession near midfield and Steven Lakalaka's 4-yard TD run made it 21-21 with 12:49 to go.

After Crosby's fumble return, Hawaii moved deep into New Mexico territory but Nik D'Avanzo stopped Lakalaka for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the 7.

