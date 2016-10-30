Owens, Crosby help New Mexico beat Hawaii 28-21

The Hawaii defense cannot stop New Mexico running back Tyrone Owens (25) from making a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
New Mexico running back Tyrone Owens (25) slips into the end zone against Hawaii during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
New Mexico quarterback Austin Apodaca (10) makes a pass against Hawaii during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Hawaii wide receiver Marcus Kemp (14) gets pulled down by New Mexico safety Daniel Henry and cornerback Nias Martin (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu. New Mexico defeated Hawaii 28-21.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Hawaii wide receiver Don'Yeh Patterson (35) chases down New Mexico running back Teriyon Gipson (7) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Hawaii wide receiver Marcus Kemp (14) runs through the New Mexico defense during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua (45) tries to get past New Mexico safety Jacob Girgle (16) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
New Mexico coach Bob Davie speaks to an official on the field during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Hawaii defensive lineman Kory Rasmussen (75) chases down New Mexico running back Teriyon Gipson (7) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Hawaii quarterback Ikaika Woolsey (11) celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
New Mexico cornerback Nias Martin (3) can't stop Hawaii quarterback Ikaika Woolsey (11) from leaping into the end zone on a fake field goal during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Hawaii wide receiver Makoa Camanse-Stevens (10) cannot pull in a pass as New Mexico safety Daniel Henry (14) defends during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
New Mexico quarterback Lamar Jordan (13) runs between Hawaii defensive back Damien Packer (21) and defensive lineman David Manoa (3) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
New Mexico wide receiver Dameon Gamblin (2) runs past Hawaii defensive back Rojesterman Farris II (18) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
ew Mexico running back Teriyon Gipson (7) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Nick Lehman (88) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
New Mexico running back Teriyon Gipson (7) runs through the Hawaii defense during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
New Mexico running back Teriyon Gipson (7) runs past the Hawaii defense for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
New Mexico coach Bob Davie stands on the field before the team's NCAA college football game against Hawaii, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Hawaii running back Steven Lakalaka (4) waves the Hawaii state flag before the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Three spectators watch New Mexico take on Hawaii during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Honolulu. A recent losing streak, along with bad weather and Halloween just around the corner has kept many Hawaii fans at home for today's game.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
