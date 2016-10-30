Clarion coach: Kentucky as good as advertised

West Jessamine star Eva Mitchell, a University of Kentucky commit, hit the winning goal with 2:12 left to defeat Sacred Heart 1-0 in the state quarterfinals on Oct. 29, 2016.
Kentucky wide receiver Jeff Badet talks about his 65-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Johnson and UK being one win from bowl eligibility.
Kentucky defensive back Blake McClain said he was upset that during UK's 35-21 win, Missouri coaches complained that Kentucky players were faking injuries to slow the tempo.
Kentucky defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot talks about how the defense played in UK's 35-21 win at Missouri.
Kentucky freshman running back Benny Snell after carrying the football 38 times for 197 yards in Kentucky's 35-21 win at Missouri.
Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran after UK gained 582 total yards in a 35-21 win at Missouri.
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson and running back Boom Williams talk about 13-yard TD off screen pass that put UK up 28-7 in 35-21 win at Missouri.
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to media after his team's 35-21 win at Missouri. UK has won three straight conference games for the first time since 1999.
Lexington Catholic defeated Southwestern 23-22 after Connor Fry hit a game-winning field goal as time expired.