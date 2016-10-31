Cubs get Schwarber's 'thunder' back in Cleveland

1:06 Derek Willis: Moving at a fast pace Pause

1:23 Bam Adebayo feeling comfortable

1:12 John Calipari: Too early for declarations

0:56 Sacha Killeya-Jones and unselfishness

0:36 Missouri coaches accused UK of faking injuries

1:56 Mark Stoops: We did an awful lot of good things

1:00 Courtney Love: We're definitely not satisfied

0:37 Benny Snell is the workhorse for UK football

1:11 UK women visit children's hospital