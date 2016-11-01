NBA Capsules

0:36 Missouri coaches accused UK of faking injuries Pause

1:04 Mark Stoops: Both lines playing well

1:23 Bam Adebayo feeling comfortable

2:04 LASC Day of the Dead Festival 2016

3:04 Student's emotional appeal to school board over athletics

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET

1:05 The dream of an Appalachian Wildlife Center

1:04 Paris officer saved by bulletproof vest