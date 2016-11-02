NHL Capsules

2:04 LASC Day of the Dead Festival 2016 Pause

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET

3:04 Student's emotional appeal to school board over athletics

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

0:36 Missouri coaches accused UK of faking injuries

1:04 Mark Stoops: Both lines playing well

1:04 Paris officer saved by bulletproof vest

1:42 Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson