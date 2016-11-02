Jets officially sign C.J. Spiller, waive Knile Davis

1:02 Big weekend for Kentucky volleyball Pause

1:13 D.J. Eliot: They were knocking 'em back

1:04 Mark Stoops: Both lines playing well

1:00 Courtney Love: We're definitely not satisfied

1:23 Bam Adebayo feeling comfortable

1:15 UK student brings 'Harry Potter' to Scripture throwdown

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury