Grizzlies beat winless Pelicans 89-83 in OT

It took an extra five minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans to finally figure out which team would finally play well enough to win.
The Grizzlies outscored the Pelicans 14-8 in the overtime to eventually grab an 89-83 victory over the still-winless Pelicans on Wednesday night.
"Boy, that was ugly, but I'll take it," Memphis coach David Fizdale said.
JaMychal Green scored 21 points and Mike Conley added 20 for the Grizzlies. James Ennis had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Zach Randolph finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, part of the Grizzlies outrebounding the Pelicans 52-43.
Lance Stephenson led New Orleans with 21 points and six assists, while Langston Galloway and rookie Buddy Hield had 18 points each. Anthony Davis, the league's second-leading scorer, was limited to 10 points, connecting on only 3 of 13 shots as New Orleans lost its fifth straight.
"I think Lance really found his shot, and he let the game come to him," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of Stephenson, who carried New Orleans in the first half. "I think he shot the ball well."
The game was tied 75-75 at the end of regulation as Davis' last-second 26-footer banked off the backboard and then hit the rim before bouncing harmlessly away as the horn sounded. Green had tied the game for Memphis at 75 with 1:35 left on a 3-pointer.
The game was sloppy with New Orleans committing 22 turnovers, while Memphis had 20. The Pelicans shot 37 percent from the field, and Memphis managed a mere 35 percent.
Davis wasn't the only one who struggled from the field. Marc Gasol was 3 of 18, scoring only eight points for Memphis, but he connected on a 3-pointer in overtime that extended the Grizzlies' lead to 84-76.
"I think we gave them a run, but there were a couple of 50-50 balls that we just didn't come up with," Gentry said.
TIP-INS
Pelicans: Stephenson, who played in 26 games for the Grizzlies last season, received a mixed reaction when he entered the game in the first quarter. ... Davis entered the game averaging 37 points. He was limited to six points in the first half, taking only five shots.
Grizzlies: G Tony Allen, who missed the first three games of the season with a sore right knee, got his first start. That meant the fourth different starting lineup in Memphis' first five games. ... With a hook shot inside late in the third quarter, Randolph passed Pau Gasol (3,324) as the all-time leader in Grizzlies field goals.
HIELD'S IMPROVEMENT
Hield, the sixth overall pick in last summer's draft, recorded his second straight game in double figures. He had 10 points in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee. "There were blankets of what I think we are going to be able to see," Gentry said. As for Hield, he said: "Just staying confident in who I am. I know it's going to come around."
BENCH BOOST
The Pelicans starters managed only 19 points, 10 from Davis. Part of that was Gentry getting strong play from his reserves early. Stephenson played just short of 45 minutes, Omer Asik recorded 35 minutes in grabbing 11 rebounds, while Galloway and Hield each played 30-plus minutes.
UP NEXT
Pelicans: Return home Friday looking for their first win of the season against the Phoenix Suns.
Grizzlies: Continue a four-game home stand on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Comments