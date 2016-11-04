Top 25 Capsules

Baker Mayfield threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns and 12th-ranked Oklahoma held off Iowa State 34-24 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.
Dede Westbrook caught seven passes for 131 yards and a score for the Sooners (7-2, 6-0 Big 12). They beat the Cyclones (1-8, 0-6) for the 18th time in a row and the 74th time in 81 meetings.
Mayfield was 25 of 34. He threw TD passes to Westbrook and Dimitri Flowers in the final 4:16 of the first half, extending his streak of games with at least four touchdown tosses to an FBS-high four games. Mayfield has 31 scoring passes, good for second nationally, with just six interceptions.
Baker threw a 65-yard TD pass to Westbrook right after Iowa State jumped ahead 17-14.
Jacob Park passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones. They've dropped five straight.
NO. 21 COLORADO 20, UCLA 10
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Oliver returned a punt 68 yards for a score with 5:27 remaining and Colorado overcame eight personal-foul penalties to beat.
Oliver caught the punt on the right side, cut back to the left and went untouched for the decisive score. It was the first punt return for a TD in 11 years for Colorado (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12, No. 15 CFP).
The game featured a combined 25 penalties for 224 yards, two blocked kicks and five turnovers.
UCLA (3-6, 1-5) has dropped four straight.
Comments