Persistent Pacers take advantage of weary Bulls, 111-94

C.J. Miles scored 20 points, Myles Turner added 16 and the Indiana Pacers shut down the weary Chicago Bulls 111-94 on Saturday night.
All-Star Paul George was ejected late in the third quarter after he inadvertently kicked the ball into the stands. He appeared to be upset following a no-call on a shot, then was called for a foul on the Bulls' ensuing possession.
He made his first five shots and finished with 13 points — the first time this season he's been held to less than 20.
Jimmy Butler scored 16 points but at halftime had nearly as many turnovers (four) as the Pacers had committed as a team (five). Rajon Rondo wasn't much better, and even Dwyane Wade struggled — finishing with four points as the Bulls lost their third in a row.
Comments