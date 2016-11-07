Barnes scores career-high 34, Mavs beat Bucks 86-75 in OT

1:10 Calipari on what Kentucky got out of win over Asbury Pause

1:22 Believe it or not, Asbury had fun

1:15 Tai Wynyard trying to find his role

3:04 Boom Williams: I probably won't be able to sleep tonight

2:35 Eddie Gran talks about UK's third-down call at the end

1:14 Stephen Johnson says Cats need to bring more fire

10:34 Stoops on Georgia loss: We're gonna keep on swinging

1:48 Marcus McWilson says Cats just need to keep going after Georgia loss

1:57 Benny Snell: It's nerve-racking, but that's football