Cubs' Bryant, Lester, Hendricks, Maddon up for major awards

1:36 Mychal Mulder happy with double-double Pause

1:22 Believe it or not, Asbury had fun

1:14 De'Aaron Fox: We're feeding off each other

1:10 Calipari on what Kentucky got out of win over Asbury

2:35 Eddie Gran talks about UK's third-down call at the end

2:29 Mark Stoops: The recipe was right

1:57 Benny Snell: It's nerve-racking, but that's football

1:04 Mark Stoops: Both lines playing well

0:40 Sen. Rand Paul criticizes FBI Director James Comey