Boras: Harvey pitched since spring with decreased sensation

1:20 Chris Westry looks back and ahead Pause

1:57 Benny Snell: It's nerve-racking, but that's football

1:36 Mychal Mulder happy with double-double

1:41 Bevin on #newmajority

0:40 GOP reacts to Stumbo loss

0:34 Gov. Bevin says 'good riddance' to political foe Greg Stumbo

1:15 Tai Wynyard trying to find his role

1:14 De'Aaron Fox: We're feeding off each other

1:24 How the GOP recruited Kentucky House candidates