NBA Capsules

1:20 Chris Westry looks back and ahead Pause

1:01 Josh Allen preparing for Tennessee quarterback

1:01 Benny Snell: More can be added to wildcat

1:22 Eddie Gran: We had a fantastic practice

2:29 Mark Stoops: The recipe was right

1:14 De'Aaron Fox: We're feeding off each other

1:15 Tai Wynyard trying to find his role

1:36 Mychal Mulder happy with double-double

1:10 Calipari on what Kentucky got out of win over Asbury

1:22 Believe it or not, Asbury had fun