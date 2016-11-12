Denver edges North Dakota 3-2

The defending national NCAA hockey champions are streaking in the wrong direction.
Henrik Borgstrom's second-period goal snapped a 2-2 tie and Denver held on to beat North Dakota 3-2 Saturday in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
North Dakota is 0-4-2 since starting the season 5-0-0. It is still winless in the NCHC.
Bergstrom, who scored the Pioneers' only goal in Friday's 1-1 tie, snapped a quick shot past UND goalie Cam Johnson at 6:25 of the second period.
Liam Findlay and Adam Plant scored in the first period to give Denver a 2-1 lead.
"There were lapses in the game and they capitalized on our mistakes for a short amount of time," North Dakota coach Brad Berry said. "You can't do that."
Shane Gersich, who scored in Friday's 3-on-3 overtime to earn the extra point in conference standings, scored both UND goals and missed a wide-open net late in the third period.
Tanner Jaillet had 22 saves for second-ranked Denver (7-2-1, 3-0-1-0 NCHC), while Cam Johnson had 20 saves for UND (5-4-2, 0-3-1-1).
North Dakota got a fluke goal just 33 seconds into the game. Gersich picked up a puck that bounced off the board and threw it across the crease. The puck deflected off a Denver player's skate into the net.
On Saturday, Denver took advantage of another North Dakota penalty, as Findlay scored on the power play at 5:07.
The tie lasted only until 9:20 when Plant scored on a rebound to give the Pioneers a 2-1 lead. Plant passed the puck and continued to the net where Johnson's save went right to the rushing defenseman.
North Dakota got the equalizer from Gersich at 5:28 of the second period.
Tucker Poolman put a shot on goal that was blocked by traffic in front of the net. Gersich picked up the rebound and tied it.
That didn't last long before Borgstrom gave Denver the lead for good.
UND's last best chance came at 5:09 of the third when Gersich found himself with the puck and Jaillet out of position. But his shot banged off the crossbar.
UND now will try to regroup at St. Cloud State.
"We're going on the road against another good team. It doesn't get any easier," Berry said. "We've got to build on what we think was right. The mental lapses cost us."
