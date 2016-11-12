SF Washington wins shootout in 11AAA title game

Thuro Reisdorfer's 99-yard kickoff return in the third quarter was the game-winner as Sioux Falls Washington beat Brandon Valley 41-31 Saturday in the state 11AAA title game.
Reisdorfer's second long touchdown play of the game, came right after the Lynx had taken a 31-28 lead on Braiden Peterson's 37-yard run. Reisdorfer also had a 74-yard TD catch.
Tupac Kpeayeh's 38-yard TD made it 41-31 with 1:31 to play. Kpeayeh ran 27 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns as the Warriors defended their state championship by denying the Lynx their first title since 1998.
Brandon Valley's Alex Waltner was 18-for-30 for 253 yards and two TDs. Peterson gained 124 yards on 23 carries.
Lynx receiver Spencer Grage caught two touchdown passes.
SFW (12-0) piled up 448 yards of offense while the Lynx (8-4) had 436.
Comments