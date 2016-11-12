Pistons beat Nuggets 106-95 for first road win of season

Tobias Harris scored 19 points, Marcus Morris had 17 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Denver Nuggets 106-95 on Saturday night for their first road win of the season.
Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points apiece for the Pistons, who also snapped a seven-game losing streak in Denver a week after beating the Nuggets in their first meeting in Detroit.
Emmanuel Mudiay scored 19 points for Denver, which was done in by another slow start after being outscored 36-21 in the first quarter. The Pistons never trailed in the contest.
Danilo Gallinari added 18 points for the Nuggets, who remained winless in three games at home this season.
