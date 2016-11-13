Delaware coasts to 63-49 win over Bradley

Anthony Mosley scored 16 points, Devonne Pinkard added 14 and Delaware coasted to a 63-49 win over Bradley on Sunday.
Delaware (2-0) never trailed, opening the game with a 15-5 run sparked by Pinkard's 3-pointer and holding Bradley to just 15 first-half points. Eric Carter's layup early in the second half gave Delaware its largest lead, 36-15, with 19:20 left.
Cazmon Hayes grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for the Blue Hens, who controlled the boards 45-27 and haven't opened with two straight wins since the 2005-06 season.
Bradley (1-1) outscored Delaware 34-29 over the final 20 minutes but couldn't trim the gap below double figures, getting no closer than 14 three times.
Alex Foster led Bradley with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Darrell Brown added 11 points and JoJo McGlaston 10 for the Braves.
