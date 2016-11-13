Baylor QB Russell having surgery after gruesome ankle injury

Baylor quarterback Seth Russell will have surgery on his fractured left ankle.
The school announced the decision Sunday, but didn't say when the senior quarterback would have the surgery that will force him to miss the regular season. It is also expected to end his Baylor career, even though the Bears (6-3) are already bowl eligible.
Russell suffered the gruesome injury in the third quarter of Baylor's 45-24 loss at Big 12-leading Oklahoma on Saturday.
Russell has thrown for 2,126 yards and 20 touchdowns this season with eight interceptions, and also has 506 yards rushing with eight more scores. His 5,461 career yards passing is seventh in Baylor history, and his 60 TD passes rank third behind Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III (78) and Bryce Petty (62).
Before the Bears lost their last three games, Russell had won his first 14 games as their starter.
