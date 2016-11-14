Greece soccer body apologizes to Bosnia for fan's banner

Greece's soccer federation has apologized to the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina after a fan's banner referred to the Srebrenica massacre at a World Cup qualifying match.
The Greek soccer body condemns the "unacceptable posting of a banner with fascist content ... which it condemns in the most absolute and categorical way."
A banner with the slogan "Noz, zica, Srebrenica" ("Knife, wire, Srebrenica" in Serbian) was displayed among Greece fans Sunday during the teams' 1-1 draw in Athens.
In 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed in Srebrenica by ethnic Serb forces. International courts said it was genocide.
The banner "insults in the most abhorrent way the sporting spirit of football and Greek hospitality," the federation says.
FIFA is expected to open a disciplinary case.
