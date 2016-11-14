Christinaki scores 29 as No. 19 Florida women top Mocs 72-61

Eleanna Christinaki scored a career-high 29 points and No. 19 Florida pulled away from Chattanooga in the fourth quarter for a 72-61 victory on Monday.
Haley Lorenzen matched her career best with 16 points for the Gators (2-0), who led 52-51 after three quarters.
The Mocs (1-1) tied the game at 56 on a Keiana Gilbert jumper but Christinaki quickly answered with a 3-pointer. Florida was clinging to a 63-61 lead when Ronni Williams fed Lorenzen for a layup with 4:13 to play to start a game-ending 8-0 run.
Christinaki contributed a layup, Dyandria Anderson knocked down a 3 and Lorenzen finished the scoring with a layup at 1:21 on an assist from Anderson. Chattanooga missed its last six shots.
Florida had a 46-26 rebounding advantage, 18-6 on the offensive end, which led to a 16-2 difference in second-chance points. Christinaki led the way with nine rebounds.
Comments