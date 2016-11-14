Top 25 Women's Capsules

Napheesa Collier had 28 points and a big block down the stretch to help No. 3 UConn open its season with a 78-76 win over No. 12 Florida State on Monday night.
Saniya Chong scored 16 points and Katie Lou Samuelson added 14 as the Huskies (1-0) extended their winning streak to 76 games, which is the third-longest streak in college basketball history.
The Seminoles trailed by 65-59, but had a chance to tie it with 13.7 seconds left when Brittany Brown was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Kia Nurse. She made the first two to get within 77-76, but missed the third. The Huskies could not secure the ball and FSU (1-1) retained possession when it went out of bounds.
Shakayla Thomas then drove the lane, but her shot was blocked by Collier. Crystal Dangerfield made the first free throw, but missed the second. Imani Wright missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
No. 1 NOTRE DAME 67, FORDHAM 36
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 13 points to help Notre Dame beat Fordham in a Preseason WNIT quarterfinal game.
Ogunbowale, who earned ACC player of the week honors earlier in the day, had a steal and layup to put the Irish up by 20 points early in the fourth quarter, just four minutes after Fordham had cut the lead to eight.
Lindsay Allen finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Irish (2-0).
G'mrice Davis led Fordham (1-1) with nine points and 15 rebounds.
After shooting over 52 percent in a 60-point win over Central Michigan to open the season, Notre Dame shot 42 percent against Fordham, including making just one of eight 3-pointers.
The Rams weren't any better, shooting just 23 percent.
No. 2 BAYLOR 84, No. 9 UCLA 70
WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown set career highs with 25 points, 19 rebounds and six assists as Baylor took over after halftime on way to a victory over UCLA.
A layup by Alexis Jones early in the fourth quarter started a 14-0 run over a 5-minute span for the Lady Bears (2-0), who led 82-63 when Beatrice Mompremier made a free throw with 3:24 left.
Jordin Canada led UCLA (1-1) with 23 points, while Monique Billings had 16 points with 10 rebounds. Kari Korver had 13 points.
Baylor had trailed 48-41 at halftime, but got even in the first 2 minutes of the third quarter. Alexis Prince hit a 3-pointer before Jones and Brown each had baskets, and assisted each other.
Preseason All-America forward Nina Davis, Prince and Jones each had 15 points for Baylor.
The Lady Bears led for good when Davis had consecutive baskets late in the third quarter to break a 57-all tie.
No. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 92, No. 7 OHIO STATE 80
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaela Davis scored 37 points in her South Carolina debut and the Gamecocks opened their season with a win at Ohio State.
Davis, a two-time All-ACC selection and the conference's leading scorer in 2014-15 for Georgia Tech before transferring and sitting out last season, scored seven points to help the Gamecocks go from a two-point lead to a 64-56 advantage in the third quarter. South Carolina led 67-59 after three periods.
Allisha Gray, a transfer from North Carolina, added 24 points for the Gamecocks, who beat the Buckeyes 88-80 at home to open last season. Alaina Coates added 10 points.
Kelsey Mitchell led Ohio State (1-1) with 27 points despite picking up two fouls in the first quarter. Sierra Calhoun had 18 points and Shayla Cooper 15.
No. 11 STANFORD 71, No. 8 TEXAS 59
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Brittany McPhee scored a career-high 28 points, Erica McCall added 17 points and six blocked shots, and No. 11 Stanford avenged a home loss against Texas from two years ago by beating the eighth-ranked Longhorns 71-59 on Monday night.
McPhee shot 11 for 15 and had seven rebounds, while McCall had five boards and blocked five of her shots in the first half as Stanford (2-0) shot 54.9 percent and spoiled Texas' season opener.
Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, beginning her 31st season at the school and 38th as a college coach, moved 18 victories away from joining the late Pat Summitt as the only women's coaches to reach 1,000 career wins.
Brooke McCarty, the leading returning scorer for Texas after she averaged 11.8 points last season, had 20 points and Ariel Atkins 14 after she scored 11.2 points per game last season.
Texas is coming off 31 wins for the program's highest victory total since 1987-88 and reached its first NCAA Elite Eight since 2002-03.
No. 14 SYRACUSE 102, SIENA 65
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Briana Day and Alexis Peterson scored 19 points apiece and all five starters were in double figures by the end of the third quarter as Syracuse rolled to a win over Siena.
Brittney Sykes added 18 points, Isabella Slim had 16 and Gabby Cooper 11 for the Orange (2-0). Slim, a senior, also had a career-high 11 rebounds for her first career double-double as Syracuse had a 52-38 advantage on the boards.
Deja Rawls hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to pull Sienna into a 20-20 at the end of one quarter but Cooper opened the second quarter with two 3-pointers. Day followed with two layups for a 10-point lead. That turned into a 25-5 run and Syracuse led 49-29 at the half.
With Slim getting a career-best six steals, the Orange had 24 among the 33 Siena turnovers that led to 29 points.
Jackie Benitez had 18 points for the Saints (0-1).
No. 19 FLORIDA 72, CHATTANOOGA 61
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Eleanna Christinaki scored a career-high 29 points and No. 19 Florida pulled away from Chattanooga in the fourth quarter.
Haley Lorenzen matched her career best with 16 points for the Gators (2-0), who led 52-51 after three quarters.
The Mocs (1-1) tied the game at 56 on a Keiana Gilbert jumper but Christinaki quickly answered with a 3-pointer. Florida was clinging to a 63-61 lead when Ronni Williams fed Lorenzen for a layup with 4:13 to play to start a game-ending 8-0 run.
Christinaki contributed a layup, Dyandria Anderson knocked down a 3 and Lorenzen finished the scoring with a layup at 1:21 on an assist from Anderson. Chattanooga missed its last six shots.
No. 25 MISSOURI 55, NEBRASKA 35
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Sierra Michaelis added 17 points and Missouri defeated Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the preseason WNIT.
Cierra Porter had her third double-double, second of the season, with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (2-0), who will play No. 17 Washington or Colorado State in the semifinals.
Missouri scored the last nine points of the first quarter for a 16-9 lead and scored the first seven points of the second quarter. It was 30-16 at the half.
The Cornhuskers (1-1) never got untracked, shooting 16 percent in the first half and 15 in the second, finishing 10 of 63 from the field. Six of the makes were 3-pointers.
Lindsey Cunningham had 11 rebounds for Missouri, which won the boards 49-39 and outscored Nebraska 22-6 in the paint.
