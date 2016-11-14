Davis, Hogg lead Texas A&M past American 76-53

Texas A&M is getting used to running its offense through its big men, and the Aggies so far are digging the results. Center Tyler Davis scored 17 points and guard D.J. Hogg added 12 as Texas A&M overwhelmed American for a 76-53 victory on Monday night in Reed Arena.
For the second consecutive game against an undersized opponent, the Aggies (2-0) dominated inside, in outscoring the Eagles 44-22 in the paint.
"Our guys bought in defensively, and our length and our size in the paint gave them problems," A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. "We have good size at every position."
Hogg added a game-high nine rebounds, and A&M freshman forward Robert Williams added 10 points and two blocks in only his second game. Williams (6-9, 237) now has seven blocks on the season.
Delante Jones led American (2-0) with 18 points and Sa'eed Nelson followed with 12. The Aggies made 6 of 14 3-pointers (42.9 percent), including a combined 4 of 5 by Hogg and freshman Eric Vila.
The Aggies led 20-15 a little more than midway through the first half when they decided, thanks in large part to the 6-10 Davis and 6-9 Hogg, to put away the Eagles by the break. Davis and Hogg combined to make 9 of 13 field goals in the first half in staking A&M to a 41-20 lead.
"They're really big and talented and good at what they do," American coach Mike Brennan said of the Aggies. "We knew it was going to be a huge challenge. Their perimeter guys are just as good as their big men - they can make shots and play on the perimeter - but their focus is getting the ball inside."
The Aggies had dominated Northwestern State 42-8 in points in the paint in their Friday opener, a 72-44 victory over the Demons, when Davis also led the way with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds.
"It's beautiful," Hogg said of running the offense through the big men, particularly Davis, a preseason first-team All-SEC selection by the coaches. "Tyler takes a lot of pressure off of us, because he needs a double team to be stopped. Otherwise it's bucket after bucket."
BIG PICTURE
The Aggies were wary of American only losing by six points (62-56) at Maryland on Friday, so they used their lopsided size advantage early and often to overwhelm the Eagles. A&M intends to work inside-out on offense all season, with center Tyler Davis the focal point.
The Eagles are hoping a couple of rugged road losses to start the season will help when they need it most, and when the competition isn't quite as tough: in Patriot League action.
HIGHLIGHT REEL:
A&M freshman forward Robert Williams sailed above the rim for an alley-oop slam dunk on a pass from D.J. Hogg to make the score 62-32 in the second half. Williams already owns a collection of highlights in only two games for A&M.
STAT OF THE NIGHT: Because of the 19-point lead at halftime, A&M was able to get nine players at least 14 minutes each in the game, and the Aggies reserves outscored their counterparts 31-6.
HE SAID IT: "The bigs make it easier on us. They give us open shots, because people have to dig in down low." A&M guard D.J. Hogg
THEY SANG IT: A&M students serenaded sophomore guard Admon Gilder with a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" on the night of his 21st. Their timing was questionable, considering he was about to shoot a free throw. He made it.
HE SAID IT PART TWO: "I was about to say, 'Quiet down, so he can focus.'" Hogg, chuckling, on Gilder preparing to shoot the free throw under the pressure of "happy birthday to you."
UP NEXT
The Aggies' schedule toughens on Friday, when they play host to Southern California and try and stay undefeated on the early season.
The Eagles will try and earn their first win of the season on Thursday at Akron after tough losses at Maryland and A&M to start the season.
Comments