Evansville gets first win of the season over Alcorn St

Ryan Taylor hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to help lead Evansville to its first win of the season 82-59 over Alcorn State on Monday night.
Taylor finished 5 of 7 overall from the field and hit 7 of his 8 free throws.
Jaylon Brown added 19 points and Christian Benzon had 10 for the Purple Aces (1-1), who shot 56.3 percent from the field while holding the Braves to only 37.3 percent and 5 of 24 from long distance.
Marquis Vance led Alcorn State with 19 points and seven rebounds. Reginal Johnson added 12 points and five boards for the Braves.
Alcorn State stayed in it for the first 12 minutes, but the Purple Aces opened up some breathing room with a 12-2 run late in the half and led 43-29 at the break.
Taylor hit a pair of free throws to push the lead to 20 midway through the second half.
