Purifoy scores 17 in 2nd half, Auburn beats Georgia State

Danjel Purifoy and Jared Harper each scored 19 points, Horace Spencer added 12 points and Auburn topped Georgia State 83-65 on Monday night in the opening round of the Cancun Challenge.
Auburn (2-0) pulled away in the second half as its shooting, which had been an issue in the first 20 minutes, picked up. They shot 56 percent in the second half to put away the Panthers, who were undone by a combination of turnovers and cold shooting.
Georgia State finished with 18 turnovers, which Auburn turned into 16 points.
Purifoy was plagued with foul trouble early, and had to come out just three minutes into the game, and he didn't return for the rest of the half. But he scored 17 points in the second half to help propel the Tigers to a second consecutive win.
Jeremy Hollowell led Georgia State (1-1) with 20 points and four rebounds. Justin Seymour added 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers.
