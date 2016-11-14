Williams sends New Mexico past Houston Baptist 95-79

Tim Williams scored a career-high 31 points and had 11 rebounds in New Mexico's 95-79 defeat of Houston Baptist on Monday night.
Williams hit all but one of his 11 shots from the field and went 11-for-12 from the line while collecting his second double-double of the season for New Mexico (2-0). New Mexico outrebounded the Huskies 38-24.
Jalen Harris added 13 points for the Lobos.
New Mexico never trailed and it was briefly tied at 2. The Lobos gained control with a 14-2 midway through the first half, building a double-digit lead that it retained for the rest of the game.
Colter Lasher led Houston Baptist with 19 points. Four other Houston Baptist players also reached double figures.
Comments