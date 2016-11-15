Overreactions: Cowboys are Super Bowl-bound

Dak and Zeke are taking the Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl.
Nobody can stop the dynamic rookie duo. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott proved they are the real deal by rallying the Cowboys for a 35-30 comeback win at Pittsburgh.
The quarterback picked in the fourth round and the running back selected No. 4 overall should not only be co-winners of the NFL's Rookie of the Year Award, but the MVP Award, too.
Thanks to Prescott and Elliott , the Cowboys are 8-1 and frontrunners to win the NFC title.
OK, slow your roll.
Don't forget the Seahawks (6-2-1). The Cowboys' win against the Steelers was impressive. But Seattle's win over Tom Brady and the Patriots in New England on Sunday night was an even bigger statement win.
Russell Wilson led the offense to a pair of scores in the fourth quarter in a 31-24 comeback win and the defense made a goal-line stand at the end.
Everyone knows the Seahawks are dominant at home where they're 4-0. Beating the Patriots in Foxborough proves they can win tough games on the road.
Here are other overreactions following Week 10:
OVERREACTION: The Browns (0-10) may lose every game by halftime. They've lost the past two games by an average of 23 points and are playing worse instead of getting better.
REALISTIC REACTION: They have three straight homes games coming up. Perhaps, they play a close game.
---
OVERREACTION: The Vikings won't win another game. They've gone from 5-0 to 5-4.
REALISTIC REACTION: They're still tied for first place.
---
OVERREACTION: Aaron Rodgers will get Mike McCarthy fired if he keeps criticizing his teammates.
REALISTIC REACTION: It's time for Green Bay's players to show some urgency. The Packers (4-5) are only one game out of first place.
---
OVERREACTION: The Steelers (4-5) won't make the playoffs. They couldn't even protect a lead after scoring a touchdown with 42 seconds left against Dallas.
REALISTIC REACTION: They're only one game behind first-place Baltimore and play them at home on Christmas Day.
---
OVERREACTION: Ryan Mathews proved he can be a workhorse back for the Eagles.
REALISTIC REACTION: He's had two 100-yard games in two seasons.
---
OVERREACTION: There's no deficit the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) can't overcome.
REALISTIC REACTION: They can't keep playing catch-up.
---
OVERREACTION: Marcus Mariota will break all of Peyton Manning's passing records. He already has thrown four TD passes six times in 22 games.
REALISTIC REACTION: Mariota has superstar potential but Manning's records will be tough to reach.
---
OVERREACTION: The Chargers are the best 4-6 team in NFL history. All of their losses were by a one-possession margin.
REALISTIC REACTION: As Bill Parcells once said, "You are what your record says you are."
---
