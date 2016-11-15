Teen charged in fatal shooting after Magic City Classic

A teenager has been charged with murder following a deadly Birmingham shooting that took place while thousands of motorists were stuck in a traffic jam following a college football game.
News outlets report that 18-year-old Deante Ford is accused of killing 20-year-old Demarcus D. Bennett, of Fairfield, and injuring two women on Oct. 29.
Gunfire erupted that night while traffic was at a standstill after the Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University.
Bennett and the two women were inside a car when they were shot following an argument.
Ford is charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault. He already is awaiting trial on three armed robbery charges from 2015. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
