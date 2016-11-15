Klinsmann stays with same lineup vs Costa Rica, but in 4-4-2

U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann stayed with basically the same starting lineup against Costa Rica that opened Friday's 2-1 loss to Mexico but switched to a conventional 4-4-2 formation.
Brad Guzan was in goal for Tuesday night's World Cup qualifier after entering in the 40th minute against Mexico due to Tim Howard's right leg injury.
Tim Chandler was at right back, John Brooks and Omar Gonzalez in central defense and Matt Besler at left back. Michael Bradley and Jermaine Jones were in the midfield along with Christian Pulisic and Fabian Johnson, and Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood were up front.
Alejandro Bedoya did not dress because of tightness in his left hamstring.
Klinsmann started with a 3-4-1-2 formation against Mexico that had Brooks, Gonzalez and Besler as center backs, and Chandler and Johnson as wingers, then switched to a 4-4-2 midway through the first half.
