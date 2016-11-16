No. 6 Maryland routs UMES 106-61

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 19 points and No. 6 Maryland routed Maryland-Eastern Shore 106-61 on Wednesday night.
Maryland (2-0) got another big game from two of its highly touted freshmen, Kaila Charles and Destiny Slocum, both of whom got their second straight start. Slocum had 10 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Charles scored 14 points. Another freshman Jenna Staiti scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
Maryland shot 45 of 80 (56 percent) from the field and scored 22 points off 12 turnovers. Brionna Jones had 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, two shy of 34th career double-double.
The Terrapins beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 106-30 last year and were never threatened in this one. Walker-Kimbrough made six of seven shots from the field for 16 points and Maryland led 54-29 at the half.
The Hawks were just 10 of 29 (34.5 percent) from the field and were outrebounded 29-12 in the opening two quarters.
Maryland continued to pull away in the third quarter and a jumper by Charles at the buzzer boosted the margin to 80-50. Kiah Gillespie had six of her 12 points the final quarter for the Terps.
Ciani Byrom led the Hawks (1-1) with 14 points, Mariah McCoy finished with 10.
BIG PICTURE
UMES: Despite the loss, Maryland-Eastern Shore has an experienced lineup that could make a run for a title in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Maryland: The Terrapins' high-powered offense has completely overmatched their opening two opponents and scored at least 100 points for the second straight game.
UP NEXT
UMES: The Hawks play the second of a three-game road trip Saturday against in-state rival UMBC.
Maryland: The Terps host another local school as they play Mount St. Mary's on Friday.
