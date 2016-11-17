Thomas has 20; No. 12 Florida State women rout Jacksonville

Shakayla Thomas had 15 of her 20 points in the first half and No. 12 Florida State rolled to a 90-47 win over Jacksonville on Thursday night.
The Seminoles (2-1) led 12-2 midway through the first quarter and hit their last eight shots to make it 29-13. Ivy Slaughter made it nine straight to start the second quarter, and Florida State led 46-22 at the half.
Florida State, which lost 78-76 to UConn on Monday, made 8 of 11 shots in the third quarter to push the lead to 74-38.
The Seminoles also got 10 points apiece from Imani Wright and Chatrice White. They ended up at 58 percent (32 of 55), making 7 of 10 behind the arc, which was better than the 19 of 34 from the foul line (56 percent).
Sherranda Reddick had 17 points for the Dolphins (2-1).
Since the 2012-13 season, FSU is 23-3 against teams from Florida.
