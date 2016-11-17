Seton Hall topples Iowa 91-83

Myles Powell scored 26 points off the bench, Desi Rodriguez had 25 and Seton Hall beat Iowa 91-83 on Thursday night.
Khadeen Carrington added 20 points for the Pirates (3-0), who shot 51 percent from the floor with eight 3s and outscored the Hawkeyes 50-24 in the paint.
Powell buried a 3 and followed by a layup to put Seton Hall up 82-74 with 3:15 to go — and then drilled another long 3 to make it a 10-point game a minute later. Rodriguez followed with a 3 that sent the fans to the exits.
Iowa made a few late 3s to make it close before falling for the first time in 2016-17.
Senior Peter Jok had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman Tyler Cook scored a career-high 24 points for the Hawkeyes (2-1).
BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: The Pirates should be a factor in the Big East. They started five upperclassmen who were unfazed by their first road test — although a 9 p.m. ET tip-off time on a week night kept the crowd down a bit. Seton Hall forced Iowa to commit 17 turnovers.
Iowa: Win or lose, a matchup against a tough, veteran team halfway through November was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed. Coach Fran McCaffery is still trying to find a rotation that can win in the Big Ten, using 11 players in the first half alone. But it looks like Jok has found a more than capable sidekick in Cook, who can seemingly do everything but knock down free throws.
UP NEXT
Seton Hall's schedule doesn't let up much. The Pirates play Florida next Thursday and, if they win, likely Gonzaga on Thanksgiving.
Iowa gets another cupcake in Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Sunday. But the Hawkeyes will face No. 8 Virginia next Friday in Florida.
