Northern Arizona earns first win in rout of Benedictine-Mesa

Ako Kaluna scored 15 points on a perfect night from the field and Northern Arizona coasted to a 91-63 win over NAIA Benedictine University-Mesa on Thursday night.
It was the Lumberjacks first win of the year following a three-game losing skid to open.
Kaluna hit all five of his field goal attempts, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range. He also made both of his free throws. Felix Rivera-Vega added 14 points for Northern Arizona, and Jaleni Neely finished with nine points and a team best seven assists.
Northern Arizona scored the first seven points of the night and never trailed, building a 40-24 lead at the break. Kaluna drilled a 3-pointer with 16:10 left in the game to push the Lumberjacks lead past 20 (50-28), and a Mike Green free throw extended to the lead to 30 (73-43).
Devin White scored 16 points for the Redhawks.
