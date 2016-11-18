UEFA bans Finland midfielder Roman Eremenko for cocaine

UEFA has banned Finland midfielder Roman Eremenko for two years after he tested positive for cocaine.
The governing body of European soccer says traces of cocaine were found in a sample Eremenko gave after playing for CSKA Moscow in a Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen in September.
The result of that game, a 2-2 draw, will not be affected by Friday's ruling.
The two-year ban is backdated to Oct. 6, the date Eremenko was provisionally suspended.
Born in Moscow, the 29-year-old Eremenko grew up in Finland and has represented the country 73 times, including in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. He won the Russian league title with CSKA last season and the Ukrainian title with Dynamo Kiev in 2009.
