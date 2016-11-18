Benzema fit to play for Real in Madrid derby

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Karim Benzema is available for the Madrid derby at Atletico on Saturday.
Zidane has picked the France striker for the Spanish league match at Vicente Calderon Stadium, but he didn't reveal if he will start Benzema or place him in the reserves.
Zidane says "Karim has trained with the team, but we will see tomorrow if he starts."
Benzema was in doubt because of a lingering hip problem. He has five goals in 13 appearances this season.
Zidane will be without his other pure striker after Alvaro Morata injured a hamstring while playing for Spain over the international break.
Madrid leads the league by two points over defending champion Barcelona, which hosts Malaga on Saturday. Atletico is six points adrift of Madrid.
