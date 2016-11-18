Bayern winger Arjen Robben to miss Dortmund match

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben will miss the showdown at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in one of the most anticipated Bundesliga matches of the season.
Robben was pulled off at halftime of the Netherlands' World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Sunday, after scoring in a 3-1 win. He reportedly had a minor cramp, and was replaced as a precautionary move. But Robben has not practiced with Bayern this week.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday he won't be "taking any risks" with Arturo Vidal and Douglas Costa after their national team duty, and will see how they train.
Javi Martinez and Kingsley Coman remain on long-term injury list.
Dortmund forward Marco Reus has been set back by a "small heel problem" and will not play either. He's been out since May with a groin injury.
