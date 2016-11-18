Sengfelder, Hawkins lead Fordham over FDU 68-55

Christian Sengfelder made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Javontae Hawkins made all 11 of his free throws and had 16 points in leading Fordham to a 68-55 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday night.
Joseph Chartouny and Antwoine Anderson added 11 points each and Jesse Bunting pulled down 11 rebounds as the Rams (2-1) won the opening game of their Johnny Bach Classic.
Mike Holloway had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Malik Miller 12 points and 10 boards for the Knights (1-2). Stephan Jiggetts added 10 points.
The Rams took the lead early on, never trailed and led 43-30 at halftime. The Knights rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to get within three on DaRon Curry's jumper with nine minutes to go before the Rams rebuilt their lead to 14 points.
Comments