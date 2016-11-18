New Mexico rallies to beat New Mexico State 72-59

New Mexico forward Tim Williams had 20 points and Elijah Brown scored a season-high 19 points with eight rebounds as the Lobos pulled away late Friday to beat down-state rival New Mexico State 72-59.
New Mexico (3-0) forced 20 turnovers, turning them into 20 points, and gave it up only three times in the second half. The Lobos rallied from 30-29 halftime deficit after the Aggies finished the first half with a 13-6 run.
Ian Baker scored 25 for the Aggies (2-2) and Sidy N'Dir added 14, but the pair of guards combined to go 13 of 30 from the field.
New Mexico overcame a poor shooting effort after going 1 for 10 on 3-pointers and 24 for 54 overall (44 percent). The Lobos made 23 of 37 free throws (62 percent), led by Williams, who was 10 of 13 from the line.
Sam Logwood added 12 points and four assists for the Lobos.
BIG PICTURE
New Mexico: Brown and Williams are New Mexico's best players, but both were having off nights until the game was on the line. With the Lobos leading 44-42 after a 9-0 Aggies' run, Williams and Brown combined to score 20 of the Lobos' next 22 points in a 22-8 run that decided the game.
New Mexico State: The Aggies were unable to capitalize on a size advantage inside with 6-10 forward Johnathon Wilkins fouling out without any contributions and 7-2 Tanveer Bhullar finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT
New Mexico heads to California to face Virginia Tech on Thanksgiving in the Wooden Legacy Classic in Fullerton. The Lobos are hoping to reach the championship round in the event and a possible matchup with former coach Steve Alford and his son, Albuquerque prep star Bryce Alford.
New Mexico State goes home for a Sunday meeting with Bethune-Cookman as part of the University of San Diego Classic tournament. The Aggies continue that tournament at home Tuesday against Nicholls State.
Comments