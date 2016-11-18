Hale scores 19, Alabama beats Ball State 77-59

Shannon Hale hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and Alabama beat Ball State 77-59 on Friday night.
After coming off the bench to score 13 in the first half, Hale was inserted into the starting lineup for the second in place Bola Olaniyan. Reserves Ar'Mond Davis and Avery Johnson Jr. combined for 30 for the Crimson Tide (2-1), scoring 17 and 13 points, respectively.
Davis made 5-of-7 3-pointers and Johnson Jr. made 3 of 3. Johnson Jr. added six assists and five rebounds.
It was close for much of the first half and scoreless for the first 4-plus minutes Hale's dunk with 15:20 left in the half was the first made field goal and gave Alabama a 4-0 lead.
The Crimson Tide didn't make a shot from the field for near 7 ½ minutes in the second half, but the Cardinals (1-2) were unable to take advantage.
Tayler Persons led Ball State with 15 points. Franko House, who came in averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds, finished with scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama: The Crimson Tide bounced back from Tuesday's 77-72 loss to Dayton to avoid falling below .500.
Ball State: The Cardinals held their first two opponents to exactly 64 points in regulation, but the team didn't have an answer for Alabama's offense once it got going.
NEXT UP
Alabama: The Crimson Tide will leave the confines of Coleman Coliseum for the first time this season to face Valparaiso in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ball State: The Cardinals will return home to face Coppin State for the chance to claim the team's first home victory of the season on Monday.
