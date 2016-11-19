No. 17 Florida State beats Syracuse 45-14; Cook stars

Dalvin Cook wasn't about to accept all the accolades for his latest achievement.
Cook ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns to become Florida State's career rushing leader, and the 17th-ranked Seminoles beat Syracuse 45-14 on Saturday.
Cook entered the game needing 19 yards to break Warrick Dunn's 20-year old school record for rushing (3,959) and did so with a 41-yarder in the first quarter. He finished the first half with 104 yards to become just the sixth player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to reach 4,000 yards and the first to do it in three years.
"I'm blessed to be where I'm at," said Cook, who departed early in the fourth quarter after a tough hit knocked the wind out of him. "I'm really proud of my guys. I give all the credit to those guys (offensive line) and coaches for putting me in the position. They did a great job of giving me the opportunity to be at the top of this list, so I'm just thankful."
Florida State (8-3, 5-3, No. 17 CFP) won for the fifth time in six games despite four turnovers. Syracuse (4-7, 2-5) suffered its third straight loss.
Syracuse starting quarterback Eric Dungey again warmed up before the opening kickoff but did not play for the second straight game. The sophomore has been out since suffering a vicious hit to the shoulder-head area in the first quarter against Clemson two weeks ago.
Backup Zack Mahoney had trouble generating any consistency on offense against the Seminoles defense. Florida State intercepted two passes, registered eight sacks, and forced 10 punts in limiting the Orange to 3.2 yards per play. FSU averaged 8.6 yards per play, outgained Syracuse 654-233, and only had four more plays than the Orange.
"Offensively, it was just very difficult to move the ball," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. "They pressured our quarterback, overpowered our offensive line. A lot of old guys against a lot of young guys. We didn't play very well."
Mahoney finished 16 of 36 for 196 yards, but he did have one lucky strike. He hit Amba Etta-Tawo with a 46-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the first half. Etta-Tawo caught the ball in double coverage at the right corner of the end zone.
If Syracuse had hopes the big play would provide a spark, Cook dashed those hopes with three touchdowns in the third.
After tight end Ryan Izzo's 39-yard reception on the first possession of the third quarter, Cook scored on an 11-yard run and added two more scores in the period, from 17 and 8 yards. That matched his career high for TDs in a game and boosted his season total to 18.
Cook also had 47 yards on Florida State's third scoring drive, capping it with a 25-yard TD run for a 21-0 lead in the second.
"I think it is a privilege and an honor to not only have a teammate like him, but just a person like him," FSU offensive lineman Roderick Johnson said. "He's not selfish at all. My hat's off to Dal."
The Seminoles scored on their first two possessions. Deondre Francois hit Nyqwan Murray with a 16-yard TD and followed with a 15-yard scoring toss to Travis Rudolph.
"On the road, good win," FSU coach Jimbo Fisher said. "I loved the way we started the game. We came out fast."
Florida State sacked Mahoney four times in the first quarter alone, and even when Brisly Estime gave the Orange tremendous field position with a 42-yard punt return into Florida State territory, the offense sputtered with a three-and-out.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida State: The Seminoles kept their momentum going to reach an upper-tier bowl game, and if Cook keeps up his strong season and that opportunistic defense continues its stellar play, the Seminoles will be difficult to beat.
Syracuse: The Orange has had a difficult time without Dungey. Winning for the fifth time this season next week on the road at Pittsburgh is necessary to even be considered for a bowl game, but if Dungey is through for the year that will be a tall task. Pitt drilled Duke 56-14 on Saturday.
BIG NUMBERS: Cook has seven 100-yard games this season and boosted his career rushing total to 4,166 yards.
RECEIVERS GALORE: Francois was 18 of 28 for 315 yards and completed passes to six different receivers, led by Auden Tate (five catches, 77 yards) and Rudolph (five catches, 64 yards).
POLL IMPLICATIONS: With LSU's loss to Florida, Florida State will move up at least a little bit in the rankings for both the AP Top 25 and College Football Playoffs.
UP NEXT
Florida State: Finishes its regular season at home next Saturday against in-state rival Florida.
Syracuse: Closes its regular season on the road next Saturday against Pittsburgh.
