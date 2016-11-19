Clark throws for 318 yards, 2 TDs; Weber St. tops Idaho St.

Jadrian Clark had 318 yards passing and two touchdowns and Weber State beat Idaho State 34-28 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Haini Moimoi had 15 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown and Drew Batchelor went for 108 yards receiving and a score.
The win kept alive Weber State's hope for an FCS playoffs berth. The Wildcats (7-4, 6-2 Big Sky) will learn their fate when the field is announced on Sunday.
Taylor Hintze hit a 28-yard field goal to put Weber State up 17-14 with 4:37 left in the half but, on the next play from scrimmage, Idaho State (2-9, 1-7) responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Gueller to brother Mitch Gueller.
Clark hit Andrew Vollert for a 46-yard TD in the third and Batchelor for a 48-yard score on the first play of the fourth before a 48-yard field goal by Hintze made it 34-21 with 8:03 left.
Tanner Gueller had a career-best 362 yards passing for three TDs and Mitch Gueller had 10 receptions for 187 yards — both career highs — and a score for Idaho State.
