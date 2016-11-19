Sports

November 19, 2016

Warriors coach Kerr issues late challenge to Bucks fans

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Golden State coach Steve Kerr issued a good-natured, last-minute challenge to Bucks fans before the Warriors' game on Saturday night in Milwaukee.

Kerr said that if a fan showed up to the game with a "10-3" shirt, he would give that fan two tickets to a Golden State home game, though there were several other stipulations, too.

First and foremost, the Bucks had to win.

The Warriors were 10-2 entering Saturday night's game. Kerr's dare was in reference to how Bucks fans confidently wore "24-1" shirts ahead of the Warriors' visit last season to Milwaukee on Dec. 12.

The Bucks handed the Warriors their first loss of the season last year, snapping Golden State's NBA-record start at 24 victories.

Asked before the game Saturday if the Warriors remembered that night, Kerr recounted a conversation with star guard Stephen Curry.

"Steph did ask me if anybody was going to have '10-3' shirts in the stands tonight. They remembered that," Kerr said with a smile.

From there, Kerr issued his challenge to any enterprising Bucks fans.

"I am not giving them a plane ticket, or a place to stay, but I'll give (them) a couple tickets to a game," Kerr said.

"It's got to be a real (shirt), they can't just scribble it on," Kerr continued as reporters laughed. "It's got to like silkscreened."

When prompted, Kerr added one more stipulation: The Bucks had to win.

"Correct, correct," he said. "It has to come true."

